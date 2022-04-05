AA says fuel levy holiday hasn't taken the sting out of petrol price hike

The cost for all grades of fuel is set increase with effect from midnight, 93-octane will cost you 28 cents more while 95 will go up by 36 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said Tuesday's petrol price hike coupled with a levy holiday was cushioning the blow but not taking away the pain for motorists.

Last week, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a fuel levy relief of R1.50 per litre for two months.

The AA's Layton Beard said government needed to look into further relief measures beyond the month of June.

“What those proposals are we now know is taking away things like the demand side, really looking at deregulating 93 and octane petrol and the likes and looking at some of the other smaller levies in terms of how we deal with the better. And when I say smaller levies, I’m talking 10c or less,” said Beard.