6 people hurt in Gugulethu power surge caused by infrastructure vandalism

CAPE TOWN - A power surge in Gugulethu has left six people injured, with two of the left people in serious condition.

Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen, said that four city contractors, one city staff member and one member of the public were injured from a power surge that was caused by vandalism.

Two were severely injured.

On Monday, the City of Cape Town attended to a large power outage in Area 12, including Manenberg, Heideveld and Gugulethu. The power was only restored hours later.

The municipality said that it had been caused by the vandalism of three primary 11-kilovolt feeders.