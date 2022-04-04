Wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers passes away
It's been widely reported that Theresa de Villiers drowned earlier on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The wife of former Springbok coach and GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers has died.
It's been widely reported that Theresa de Villiers drowned earlier on Monday.
The incident apparently happened while she was visiting relatives in Gqeberha.
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to the bereaved family.
GOOD extends its most heartfelt condolences to @CoachPdV, former SA rugby coach and GOOD Councillor, on the passing of his beloved wife.GOOD (@ForGoodZA) April 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. May strength, peace, love surround you as you and your family go through this difficult time.