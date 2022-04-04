Wife of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers passes away

It's been widely reported that Theresa de Villiers drowned earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of former Springbok coach and GOOD councillor Peter de Villiers has died.

The incident apparently happened while she was visiting relatives in Gqeberha.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has extended her condolences to the bereaved family.