Tsakane woman accused of killing her nephew abandons bail bid

Andile Mthembu, 36, was arrested on Friday after her 14-year-old son allegedly sent pictures of the crime to their relatives.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tsakane woman accused of beating her teenage nephew to death while her son watched has abandoned her bid for bail.

It is understood the relative then called police to report the matter.

Mthembu, who faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, made a brief court appearance in Tsakane on Monday where she made a U-turn on her bid for bail.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said the matter was postponed.

“Mthembu allegedly killed her nephew by assaulting him with a stick because he allegedly stole money from her. She confessed to the alleged charges against her. The matter was postponed to 12 April for further investigations and to be transferred to regional court,” said Mahanjana.