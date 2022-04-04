Top ANC officials, Bathabile Dlamini meeting over her perjury conviction & fine

Last week, the former Social Development minister avoided jail time with the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court fining her R200,000 or four years in jail.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) top officials are meeting with embattled Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini following her conviction and fine for perjury.

Last week, the former Social Development minister avoided jail time with the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court fining her R200,000 or four years in jail.

She had 50% of the amount discounted, immediately paying R20,000.

National executive committee (NEC) members had left her fate in the hands of the top officials as some, including members of the ANC Women’s League, called for her to step aside following the conviction.

The fine Dlamini received might mean that she does not have to step aside.