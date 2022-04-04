Tom Cruise's arrival in KZN gives tourism a major boost

Cruise arrived last week and scouted the filming location around Ladysmith before returning to Central Drakensburg to continue filming.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal is currently getting a much-needed boost as a filming destination as action movie star Tom Cruise has begun shooting for the latest film in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise arrived last week and scouted the filming location around Ladysmith before returning to Central Drakensburg to continue filming.

The stars arrival in KZN means millions are likely to tune in to watch the latest installment of the spy series, but it also signals a return to business as usual for South African tourism after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cruise's touchdown should signal to other big names in the industry the desirability of KZN and should draw more stars to the province, which has already previously hosted Sean Penn, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Ludacris, Chris Brown and Michael Bublé.

Tom Cruise's helicopter lands in KZN for filming

FEDHASA chairperson in KZN, Brett Tungay, said he was happy to see KZN catching the eye of international movie producers, who had previously been drawn to Cape Town.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not just for the leisure tourism industry but holistically for the province and businesses in KZN. Accommodation establishments are filling up as more international celebrities explore the beautiful province, and we look forward to hosting more international celebrities.”

Jackie Motsepe, KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission's COO said the people of KZN were thrilled to be hosting the star and welcomed him with warm hearts.

“Tom Cruise’s choice of a film location underscores what we continue to communicate to the world, that KZN is one of the best film destinations in Africa and the world.” Said Motsepe.