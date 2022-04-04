Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.

This follows Ayanda Dlodlo's appointment as an executive director on the board of The World Bank.

Nxesi would continue to perform his duties in the Labour Department while acting in his temporary position.

The president has wished Dlodlo well in her new responsibilities in which she will be one of three board members representing the interest of 25 African member states.