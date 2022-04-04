Three men shot and killed in Delft

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been shot and killed in the Cape Town community of Delft.

The murder was reported on Sunday evening while. The motive is unclear.

“A manhunt has been launched in search of the suspects. Reports indicate the perpetrators opened fire on the victims in the Jeruselem informal settlement,” said the police’s Novela Potelwa.

Potelwa said detectives were deployed and found the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds just days after three men were shot execution style in an informal settlement in Southfield.

Last month two mass shootings rocked the Enkanini and Endlovini informal settlements in Khayelitsha.

An alleged triggerman in the Enkanini incident appeared in court on Monday.