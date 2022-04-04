Go

'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

DJ Black Coffee and his son, Esona, at the 64th Recording Academy Awards (Grammys) on 3 April 2022. Picture: @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his first Grammy win at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards.

Nathi Maphumulo, who was in attendance with his son, Esona, took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album Subconsciously at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and winning it.

In a tweet, Ramaphosa congratulated Maphumulo for representing South Africa on the international stage.

“Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also congratulated Maphumulo on his win, saying he had “displayed talent beyond measure.”

'FIRST GRAMMY – UNBELIEVABLE!'

During a post-award interview with the Recording Academy, Maphumulo expressed gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy.

“I just won a Grammy! First nomination, first Grammy, unbelievable! At first, it was intentional to create an album that would be recognised on this level. Being someone who comes from South Africa or Africa, where most of our artists are categorised together, so, I was very intentional with what I wanted to do with this album where it would compete on a global scale with people that I think of as my peers,” he said.

Maphumulo said that when he first heard that he was nominated last year, to him, that already felt like a win: “Until I got here and everyone kept on saying, ‘you need to get ready in case you win’, I was really nervous and here we are.”

Maphumulo said that he hoped he had inspired many children in Africa who were facing socioeconomic adversities: “… who may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage and I want to say to them, it’s possible. The award is not for me, but to show them that it’s not about music alone, but about anything they want to do. This is to show them that it is possible,” Maphumulo said.

Maphumulo now joins the likes of Ladysmith Black Mabazo, The Soweto Gospel Choir, Burna Boy and Wiz Kid as some of Africa’s artists to win a Grammy.

