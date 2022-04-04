'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win

Nathi Maphumulo took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album 'Subconsciously' at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and win it.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his first Grammy win at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards.

Nathi Maphumulo, who was in attendance with his son, Esona, took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album Subconsciously at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and winning it.

In a tweet, Ramaphosa congratulated Maphumulo for representing South Africa on the international stage.

“Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.