'Thank you for flying flag': Ramaphosa congratulates Black Coffee on Grammy win
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated DJ Black Coffee on his first Grammy win at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards.
Nathi Maphumulo, who was in attendance with his son, Esona, took home the award for the best dance/electronic album for his 12-track album Subconsciously at the show on Monday morning, making him the first South African producer to be nominated for the award and winning it.
In a tweet, Ramaphosa congratulated Maphumulo for representing South Africa on the international stage.
“Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also congratulated Maphumulo on his win, saying he had “displayed talent beyond measure.”
'FIRST GRAMMY – UNBELIEVABLE!'
During a post-award interview with the Recording Academy, Maphumulo expressed gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy.
“I just won a Grammy! First nomination, first Grammy, unbelievable! At first, it was intentional to create an album that would be recognised on this level. Being someone who comes from South Africa or Africa, where most of our artists are categorised together, so, I was very intentional with what I wanted to do with this album where it would compete on a global scale with people that I think of as my peers,” he said.
