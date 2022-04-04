Man arrested for suspected gang murder in Parkwood

A man was gunned down over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gang-related murder has resulted in an arrest in Parkwood.

Investigations led detectives to a suspect, who was apprehended on Sunday.

In an unrelated matter, anti-gang unit members were deployed in Parkwood and Ottery where they made arrests and confiscated unlicenced firearms.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The 24-year-old suspect was pursued and arrested in possession of a 7.65 pistol and ammunition. Meanwhile, members of the anti-gang unit arrested a 41-year-old man at his residence in Ottery in possession of a 9 mm pistol and ammunition.”