Ramaphosa praises Sars' performance, says it helped fight corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to the revenue service's announcement that it had collected over R1.5 trillion between April last year and March this year.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the South African Revenue Service (Sars) for its performance and for “taking the wind out of the sails” of tax dodgers and the corrupt.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa also noted how Sars paid out its highest amount in refunds since its establishment 25 years ago.

Last week, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced that the revenue collected showed a 25% improvement over the previous year and a 15% increase over the last year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that as a result of Sars’ turnaround there has been improved compliance in personal income tax, corporate income tax, and pay as you earn (PAYE).

He also said that Sars was “taking the wind out of the sails of tax dodgers, beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime”, and those involved in corruption.

Ramaphosa said that it was well-established that the so-called “taxman” was one of the most efficient tools to combat corruption.

The president said that a competent tax revenue collection agency was at the heart of building a capable state and the leadership and staff at Sars should be congratulated on their performance.