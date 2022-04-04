Ramaphosa calls Operation Dudula a vigilante force, says ANC can't support them

Operation Dudula has been leading a controversial campaign in Johannesburg in which foreign nationals have been targeted.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party could not support an organisation such as Operation Dudula.

Ramaphosa touched on the issue on the sidelines of the ANC's Mpumalanga conference this past weekend.

He's described Operation Dudula as a "vigilante-like force".

"We cannot support a vigilante-type-of move against a group of people and particularly targeting them as foreign nationals because what we are doing then is just to divide our people on the African continent," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa's views are at odds with ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, who in an interview with Mail & Guardian backed communities that stood up to illegal activities.

The leader of the group, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, has been arrested and charged with housebreaking and malicious damage to property.