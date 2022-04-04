Ramaphosa asks Mpumalanga ANC to reflect on election of murder-accused Msibi

For some, the election of Mandla Msibi, which followed that of Newcastle’s Ntuthuko Mahlaba as regional chair in KwaZulu-Natal, along with the possible re-election of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede in eThekwini, all signal a subtle rejection of the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

MPUMALANGA - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has zeroed in on the rejection of the party’s step-aside resolution, asking members in Mpumalanga to reflect on their decision to endorse Mandla Msibi as provincial treasurer after he had stepped aside due to the murder charges he’s facing.

Ramaphosa’s comments were made at the closing of the province’s 13th conference on Sunday.

While congratulating the new leadership collective, the ANC president emphasised the need for unity in the party.

He said that the ANC had never needed the renewal project more urgently than it did now.

For some, the election of Msibi in absentia, which followed that of Newcastle’s Ntuthuko Mahlaba as regional chair in KwaZulu-Natal, along with the possible re-election of corruption-accused Zandile Gumede in eThekwini, all signal a subtle rejection of the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

This has been described as direct defiance of party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who champions the resolution, along with the renewal programme.

Ramaphosa was introspective and has let all in the party know that he was aware of what was at play, telling delegates in Mpumalanga to revisit their decision on Msibi.

"Moving ahead very, very nicely, the renewal has been well embraced within the ANC, so give it time. We are rebuilding the African National Congress," the ANC leader said.

He told journalists that the ANC needed to fully take in the implications of what true renewal meant for the party.

Ramaphosa has also called on the national executive committee to discuss the issue of re-electing members who had already stepped aside.

It is likely to be a hotly debated topic within the party's rank and file in the coming days.

