Prosecutors verifying alibi of alleged Khayelitsha mass shooter

CAPE TOWN - Prosecutors in the Khayelitsha mass shooting case are verifying the alleged gunman’s alibi.

Thando Shuba returned to the dock at the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday. He has been accused of murdering six residents just over two weeks ago.

Police investigations revealed that three shooters opened fire on a group of people next to Lindela Road.



Two women and four men aged between 18 and 27 succumbed to their injuries.

Shuba, identified by eyewitnesses as one of the gunmen, appeared in court on Monday where the matter was postponed until Friday.

The defence submitted video clips as his alibi, allegedly placing Shuba at a different location at the time of the shooting. The videos are being authenticated.

Detectives said that they were following up on all leads and expected to make more arrests.

Meanwhile, the search for the killers of five people shot in the Endlovini informal settlement continues.