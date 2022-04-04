President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday night

South Africa is still under the state of disaster, which was first put in place in 2020 when the infections started rising.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday night on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her address last week, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the president may announce the end of the policy this week.

Ramaphosa's address comes amid growing calls for the COVID-19 regulation to be scrapped from civil organisations and even health experts.

Last week, South Africans were invited to comment on new health regulations that are meant to replace the Disaster Management Act.



The NICD has recorded over 100,052 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the country two years ago.