Petrol price to go up for April

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, has announced fuel price hikes that take effect on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has announced an increase in all grades of petrol, diesel and paraffin.

Last week Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a temporary emergency intervention to reduce the general fuel levy by R1.50 to cushion cash strapped consumers.

93-octane will go up by 28c/l while 95 increases by 36c/l.

Illuminating paraffin also goes up by R2.66 while both grades of diesel also increase.

It remained to be seen how the intervention would help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

The new petrol price is effective from Wednesday.