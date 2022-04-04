New top cop Masemola vows to focus on resources for front line officers

General Fannie Masemola said that he would be working with his management team to ensure officers did what they were employed to do.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that he would focus on improving frontline services by ensuring that officers on the ground were adequately resourced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced the appointment of Masemola to the top cop position after the premature departure of Kehla Sitole, whose contract was terminated in February.

Police stations across the country are plagued with complaints of slow response times, with community members often being told that there are simply no cars available.

"Let two police officers or four police officers in the van [and] when the community calls, they expect to see them arriving and they also expect thereafter to see a detective coming to investigate the docket. We are going to focus specifically on that area of policing, which is the front line," Masemola said.

The commissioner also called on society to help fight corruption by not tempting officers.