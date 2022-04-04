Mpumalanga treasurer Msibi reminded of decision to ‘step aside’ from ANC

Msibi was nominated and elected in absentia over the weekend. He wrote a letter to the conference accepting the call to become one of Mpumalanga's top officials.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC officials have written to newly elected Mpumalanga Treasurer Mandla Msibi, reinforcing the party's step aside resolution.

Msibi was nominated and elected in absentia over the weekend. He wrote a letter to the conference accepting the call to become one of Mpumalanga's top officials.

Over the weekend, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the development and called on the province to reflect on its decision.

A letter addressed to Msibi by acting Secretary General Paul Mashatile, which Eyewitness News has seen, noted that Msibi had stepped aside from his previous role as a member of the provincial executive committee.

It called on him to do the same as an elected official in the province.

Msibi has been on suspension from both his roles in government and the ANC following a murder and attempted murder charge last year.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said, “He will have to remain on that temporary suspension, and he'll have to step aside.”