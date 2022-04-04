Man found dead in suspected mob justice case in Samora Machel

Police found the victim, burnt beyond recognition, lying near railway tracks on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - In what could be a case of mob justice, a man's body was found dumped in Samora Machel on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said, “The victim was declared dead on scene by the medical personal. The motive for the attack is community retaliation. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”