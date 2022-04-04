KZN police hunting suspects after robbery, alleged hostage drama in Sundumbili

The police's Jay Naicker said officers were called out to an armed robbery at a local supermarket on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are sweeping a building in Sundumbili following an alleged hostage drama.

"It is alleged that as the staff members were arriving for work in the morning, they were held up by a group of approximately six armed men who were armed with rifles and pistols. They managed to force seven of the staff members to a storage facility. These staff members managed to free themselves and escape after police arrived," Naicker said.

He said that tactical response and special task force officers were deployed.

They managed to find three more staff members who had been hiding.

Officers are still searching for the suspects.