Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year Grammy for 'We Are'
At this year's ceremony, Batiste was up for awards in a wide range of categories and genres, including R&B, jazz and contemporary classical.
LAS VEGAS - This year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste soared past his heavyweight competition to win the coveted Album of the Year award for We Are - a triumph for the jazz and R&B artist with less global name recognition than his pop star peers.
Batiste - a bandleader and television personality, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie Soul - surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist.
He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.
We Are is his eighth studio album, which was largely written and recorded prior to both the pandemic and 2020's mass Black Lives Matter protests but featured prescient lyrics touching on relevant themes.
Congratulations Album Of The Year Winner - We Are @JonBatiste #GRAMMYs
Batiste, the longtime musical director of the popular The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, has emerged in recent years as a voice of social justice and protest.
The Black artist born into a prominent New Orleans music dynasty had been nominated for three Grammys in past years but never won.
Beyond Album of the Year, he won for best music video, best score soundtrack for visual media for Soul, best American roots performance and best American roots song.
GRAMMY WINNERS
Album of the Year: Jon Batiste, We Are.
Record of the Year (overall song performance): Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open.
Song of the Year (best songwriting): Leave The Door Open - Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic).
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo.
Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, Freedom.
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost.
Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, Family Ties.
Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, Medicine At Midnight.
Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo, Sour.
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, drivers license.
Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature.
