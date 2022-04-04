Jon Batiste wins Album of the Year Grammy for 'We Are'

At this year's ceremony, Batiste was up for awards in a wide range of categories and genres, including R&B, jazz and contemporary classical.

LAS VEGAS - This year's leading Grammy nominee Jon Batiste soared past his heavyweight competition to win the coveted Album of the Year award for We Are - a triumph for the jazz and R&B artist with less global name recognition than his pop star peers.

Batiste - a bandleader and television personality, whose previous prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the Pixar animated movie Soul - surprised Grammy watchers by scoring 11 nominations this year, the most of any artist.

He cleaned up with five awards, the most of any artist this year.

We Are is his eighth studio album, which was largely written and recorded prior to both the pandemic and 2020's mass Black Lives Matter protests but featured prescient lyrics touching on relevant themes.