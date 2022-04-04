Home Affairs Dept extends operating hours for Monday after offline issues

The department's system went offline across the country on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs said that operating hours at its offices would be extended to 6.30pm on Monday evening.

The department's system went offline across the country on Friday morning.

The ministry's spokesperson, Siya Qoza, said that the system was back up and running.

"The Department of Home Affairs will operate for extended hours on Monday the 4th of April, 2022. The offices will operate until 6.30pm in the evening and everyone who is in the office by that time will be assisted," Qoza said.