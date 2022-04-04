Hermanus community demands justice for murdered matriculant

"Sidikiwe - We Are Tired," was the message demonstrators had for Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

CAPE TOWN - A community in Hermanus is again demanding justice for a murdered matriculant.

This was the third time Zwelihle residents held a protest march to the local court.

Sisipho Mayile's, 23, body was found on the day she was meant to get her matric results.

"Sidikiwe - We Are Tired," was the message demonstrators had for Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile.

He was in Hermanus to receive their memorandum.

“We are working around the clock ourselves. We do not have eyewitnesses in this case,” said Patekile.

The DA's Masizole Mnqasela, a community representative, said Mayile's family and the community were in pain.

“So we’ve been very clear, criminals must go where they belong, and they belong in prison. They don’t belong here in our streets,” said Mnqasela.

He also said they had been haunted by questions like "who is next" and "who else must die in order to get a reaction from the police".