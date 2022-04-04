Health MEC visits Rahima Moosa Hospital over treatment of pregnant women A video of pregnant women sleeping on the hospital floor went viral and has sparked an outcry. Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital

Nomathemba Mokgethi JOHANNESBURG - Following social media backlash over their treatment of pregnant women, Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi is meeting with management at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville. A video of pregnant women sleeping on the hospital floor went viral and has sparked an outcry. MEC @DrMokgethi is this morning visiting Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (@RahimaHospital) to engage with management following a video of pregnant women sitting on chairs and sleeping on the floor. pic.twitter.com/cPCPKSA84Z Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 4, 2022

The Patriotic Alliance MMC of Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls shared a video on his Twitter page where he claimed the mothers-to-be had been sleeping on the floor for up to three days.

Got news at 00:30 that pregnant women at Rahima Moosa hospital are sleeping on the floor for up to 3 days, I went there immediately and sadly found it to be true. We cannot allow this to continue we must restore the HEART of service pic.twitter.com/bWrwhyqa3w Ashley Sauls I (@MMC_Sauls1st) April 1, 2022

The Health Department said the hospital served high numbers of pregnant women and even after repurposing 16 beds to bring the total number of antenatal beds to 56, it wasn't enough.

With a policy to not turn back anyone, the hospital said some women were accommodated on chairs for no more than two days when the hospital operated at full capacity.

The Hospital’s CEO Nozuko Mkabayi said the facility dealt with complex cases that needed to be referred from clinics but added this didn't always happen.

"We've got a huge number of patients, in particular that come outside the borders, and they have not gone to the clinic so there is nothing planned. They rock up at the hospital some come straight from Park Station".