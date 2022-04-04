Gauteng township economy bill gets mixed reaction

Small enterprises and lobby groups say they will wait to see if it is effectively implemented so that it will be easier to attract investors, get financing and be awarded bigger contracts.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

There has been mixed reaction to the adoption of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill, which aims to boost businesses and communities in the province’s townships.

Small enterprises and lobby groups say they will wait to see if it is effectively implemented so that it will be easier to attract investors, get financing and be awarded bigger contracts.

Federated Hospitality Association of SA (FEDHASA) chairperson Rosemary Anderson said the legislation had to translate into meaningful positive change for those in hospitality and tourism in townships, especially regarding the ease of doing business.

“Currently, it is very difficult to get the necessary zoning for a place of refreshment like a restaurant, pub or tavern in the townships,” she said.

Anderson also noted the zoning difficulties that other township businesses faced.

