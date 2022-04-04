Ramaphosa on probes against him: Mkhwebane must do her job and I'll do mine
"The Public Protector has to do her work and I will do my work. Each one of us have our tasks and jobs to do and we must do our work as best as possible as we can,' President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
JOHANNESBURG - As the office of the Public Protector launches two fresh investigations into the head of state, a seemingly unfazed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that Busisiwe Mkhwebane must just do her job and he will do his.
Ramaphosa was in Mpumalanga over the weekend, delivering the closing address at the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in that province.
#ANCMP Day 3 of the ANC Mpumalanga conference. Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is here, hell address delegates & newly elected chair Mandla Ndlovu will close the conference. TLMEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2022
The Public Protector, who's attempting to interdict Parliament from proceeding with an impeachment process against her, revealed that she now had three ongoing investigations against Ramaphosa.
Investigations cited in her court application included allegations of judicial capture, the use of an official aircraft for an ANC trip to Zimbabwe and claims that the president knew that public money was being used for ANC elective conferences.
Her bid to halt Parliament's process could also block Ramaphosa from suspending her after he wrote to her asking for reasons why he shouldn't.