Ramaphosa on probes against him: Mkhwebane must do her job and I'll do mine

"The Public Protector has to do her work and I will do my work. Each one of us have our tasks and jobs to do and we must do our work as best as possible as we can,' President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

JOHANNESBURG - As the office of the Public Protector launches two fresh investigations into the head of state, a seemingly unfazed President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said that Busisiwe Mkhwebane must just do her job and he will do his.

“The Public Protector has to do her work and I will do my work. Each one of us have our tasks and jobs to do and we must do our work as best as possible as we can,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was in Mpumalanga over the weekend, delivering the closing address at the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in that province.