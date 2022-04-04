DNA analysis backlog being prioritised, says top cop Masemola

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was on the receiving end of heavy criticism with the backlog resulting in the delay of justice for victims of violent crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed national police commissioner General Sehlahle Masemola on Monday said that the DNA backlog was being prioritised and that more people had been employed to help reduce it.

At the end of 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that the DNA analysis backlog in the country stood at over 24,000 samples that were yet to be processed.

Cele recently told the media that the forensic sciences laboratories pile-up would be cleared in six months while the newly-appointed top cop said that everything was being done to ensure there was never a repeat of the situation.

Masemola said the machines needed to process DNA samples in the country’s forensic labs had been repaired and more effort would go into ensuring that they remained in good working condition.

He said it’s all hands on deck to clear the DNA backlog: “We are employing more numbers in terms of that environment, and we are also employing about 200 scientists.”

The commissioner also said that officers manning the gender-based violence (GBV) desks at police stations would be sensitised to the seriousness of such cases.

“Whenever a vulnerable person or a victim comes at the police station does not get laughed at, they must be taken seriously and must be assisted,” Masemola said.

Masemola said they were working on fast-tracking the establishment of GBV desks at all police stations in the country.