DA's youth leader steps down to focus on Soweto constituency

Eyewitness News understands the move was sparked by a discussion in the DA's Federal Council, where the role of both the Youth Ancillary and the DA Women's Network were up for debate.

OHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) Youth Leader Luyulo Mphithi is stepping down to focus on serving the organisation's constituency in Soweto just weeks before his term of office ends.

Mphithi was once accused of sowing racial divisions in Schweizer-Reneke but was later cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal report.

In a letter posted on his social media, Mphithi documented his time in the DA's different youth structures explaining that he wanted to help grow the organisation in areas like Soweto.

He further stated that the ANC had failed to break the stranglehold of poverty and inequality in the country.

Meanwhile, council Chairperson Helen Zille, in a message to Eyewitness News, said "day" and "dawn" worked well in some provinces.

Zille said the party was not simply deciding whether to shut down the ancillaries but wanted to use upcoming elections for both organisations to measure how much of a demand existed for them.