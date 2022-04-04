Electricity restored in most of Joburg CBD following tunnel fires - City Power

The lengthy and frustrating outage was caused by a fire in an underground tunnel last week.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said on Monday that it has restored electricity to most parts of the Johannesburg CBD.

As a result, parts of the city center were without supply the whole of last week and over the rainy weekend.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said additional standby cables have also been set up to offer alternatives in the event of future outages.

“Even though raining weather threatened to delay some of the repairs, we are still on track and we are hopeful that we will be able to reconnect all the areas that have been affected by the underground tunnel fires.”