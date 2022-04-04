'Capitalism has destroyed Kalk Bay,' says community activist on Brass Bell saga

Qama Qukula | Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Traci Kwaai and the City of Cape Town's Eddie Andrews.

Activist Traci Kwaai says the Kalk Bay community cannot be excluded from discussions about the area's natural resources



Activists have objected to planned construction at the Brass Bell restaurant which could further limit access to a tidal pool on the land



They say the owner of the Brass Bell is encroaching on natural heritage for commercial gain



Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews says Brass Bell owner Tony White must submit a formal building application to the City of Cape Town



Community activist Traci Kwaai says capitalism continues to destroy Kalk Bay.

Kwaai took part in the protest over the unlawful expansion of the popular Brass Bell restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Over 100 people gathered at the restaurant, speaking out against planned construction that could further limit access to a tidal pool on the land.

Activists have accused Brass Bell owner Tony White of destroying the natural heritage of the area for commercial gain.

White leases the land from the state-owned rail agency Prasa but he still requires permission from the City of Cape Town to execute building plans, according to deputy mayor Eddie Andrews.

We are strongly arguing the case right now that with Mr. White being a private individual, those exemptions are not afforded to him. We are pleased that Prasa has supported our issuing of a cease works order until a formal building plan has been submitted. Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The City has blocked White from proceeding with any construction until he has submitted a formal building application to the municipality.

It's alleged that White began constructing a new deck area at the Kalk Bay tidal pools last week without the necessary approvals.

Andrews, who's also the city's mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, says the rules still apply to the owner of the Brass Bell.

Kwaai laments how the Brass Bell has been building gazebos and expanding the restaurant over the tidal pool, disturbing the natural footprint of the area.

There is no more public space. Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

Because the owner is leasing from Prasa, he's built over all that access. Where the gazebos are built now, I used to be able to lie on that section next to the pool with my towel. Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

I'm hoping that going forward we can come to some kind of reconciliation. Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

My family and my community has lived in Kalk Bay for 200 years and over the years capitalism has really just destroyed our community and continues to destroy our community. Traci Kwaai, Community activist at Kalk Bay

Andrews claims that the city's coastal management by-laws are applicable in this instance to protect Kalk Bay's coastal infrastructure.

He says public access to the tidal pool cannot be prevented, following reports that White previously locked people out of the space.

Access must be allowed. We are clear on that as the City of Cape Town. I know in the past there have been chains and locks being used to prevent access to our users and whenever that happens they must please bring it to our attention. Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We argue that the coastal by-law has a lot more teeth to it. We are able to enforce that and in the by-law, we also have conditions that were listed in the MOU which is now approved legislation and is gazetted. Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

We believe that access should not be prevented and our coastal infrastructure should be preserved in its natural state as far best as we possibly can. Eddie Andrews, Deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

