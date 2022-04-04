DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning. Black Coffee

Grammys JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are on Monday celebrating DJ Black Coffee's first win at the Grammys. South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning. Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, won for his album Subconsciously. A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KZN province grew up to become a Grammy winner on 03.04.2022



Black child, it is possible! 👏🏾❤



Congratulations Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/C53OOpBUzT — Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) April 3, 2022 bruh, both, trevor noah and black coffee dropped life-changing work in 2009. (day walker, home brewed)



now, they’re at the grammy’s. one is host, the other won one.



there’s nothing profound here, i’m just amazed at timelines and paths. — ON (@Sihle_ON) April 3, 2022 Maphumulo is the first South African producer to be nominated and win in the category. He accepted the award with his first-born son, Esona, both wearing matching all-white suits. “I want to thank God, the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. I want to thank my team… I am not going to be able to mention everyone I work with right now,” the producer said. We outside. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2HBbZQkiG1 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022 Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022 Congrats Best Dance/Electronic Music Album winner -

'Subconsciously' @RealBlackCoffee



WATCH NOW 🎶 https://t.co/G07spD6Cgk #GRAMMYPremiere #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZxaclbdBB2 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022

The 12-track album released in February 2021 included features with the likes of Diplo, Pharrel Williams, Usher, Sabrina Claudio, Maxine Ashley and Msaki.

‘FIRST GRAMMY – UNBELIEVABLE!’

During a post-award interview with the Recording Academy, Maphumulo expressed gratitude for winning his first-ever Grammy.

“I just won a Grammy! First nomination, first Grammy, unbelievable! At first, it was intentional to create an album that would be recognised on this level. Being someone who comes from South Africa or Africa, where most of our artists are categorised together, so, I was very intentional with what I wanted to do with this album where it would compete on a global scale with people that I think of as my peers,” he said.

Maphumulo said that when he first heard that he was nominated last year, to him, that already felt like a win: “Until I got here and everyone kept on saying, ‘you need to get ready in case you win’, I was really nervous and here we are.”

Maphumulo said that he hoped he had inspired many children in Africa who were facing socioeconomic adversities: “… who may think they don’t stand a chance to get on a global stage and I want to say to them, it’s possible. The award is not for me, but to show them that it’s not about music alone, but about anything they want to do. This is to show them that it is possible,” Maphumulo said.

WATCH: BLACK COFFEE One-On-One Interview | 2022 GRAMMYs