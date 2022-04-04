DJ Black Coffee brings fresh aroma of Grammys to SA with first-ever win
South Africa's most successful DJ took home the award for the best dance/electronic album at the 64th Grammy show on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are on Monday celebrating DJ Black Coffee's first win at the Grammys.
Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, won for his album Subconsciously.
A little boy named Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo from KZN province grew up to become a Grammy winner on 03.04.2022— Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) April 3, 2022
Black child, it is possible! 👏🏾❤
Congratulations Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/C53OOpBUzT
bruh, both, trevor noah and black coffee dropped life-changing work in 2009. (day walker, home brewed)— ON (@Sihle_ON) April 3, 2022
now, they’re at the grammy’s. one is host, the other won one.
there’s nothing profound here, i’m just amazed at timelines and paths.
Maphumulo is the first South African producer to be nominated and win in the category.
He accepted the award with his first-born son, Esona, both wearing matching all-white suits.
“I want to thank God, the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life. I want to thank my team… I am not going to be able to mention everyone I work with right now,” the producer said.
We outside. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2HBbZQkiG1— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022
Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022