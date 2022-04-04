Bail bid of ex-cop accused of murdering girlfriend resumes in Piketberg

Richard Smit allegedly shot and killed Natasha Booise in front of her loved ones in January.

CAPE TOWN - The bail application of a former police officer who is accused of killing his girlfriend resumes in Piketberg on Monday.

Piketberg residents are again expected to come out in their numbers on Monday as they appeal to the court to refuse Smit bail.

In January this year, the community was left shaken by the murder of Booise allegedly at the hands of Smit who she was in a relationship with.

The investigating officer, Ronald Davids, of police watchdog Ipid had been testifying.

He told the court that witnesses had informed him that Smit called the deceased three times wanting to know where she was as she was not home.

Booise was taking photos with her family at the Piketberg city centre.

Smit is believed to have driven to where they were and allegedly shot the woman.

He worked as a court orderly at the Piketberg Magistrate's Court at the time of the offence.