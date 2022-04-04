At least 10 hostages escape unharmed from Sundumbili supermarket

Seven of the staff members who were held up by a group of armed men – in the early hours of Monday morning – managed to escape after they were forced into a cold room while three others were freed by police who had been called to the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 10 people have escaped unharmed after they were held hostage at a local supermarket in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal.

Seven of the staff members who were held up by a group of armed men in the early hours of Monday morning managed to escape after they were forced into a cold room while three others were freed by police who had been called to the scene.

"During our sweep of the premises, we found another three staff members that were hiding on the premises under the impression that the robbery was still in the building. After a complete sweep of the building it was established that the robbers had fled at police arrival," the police's Jay Naiker.

Naiker said detectives from the provincial task team had taken over the case and were combing the crime scene.

The search for at least six assailants continues.