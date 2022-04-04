Arts and culture minister joins chorus congratulating DJ Black Coffee's Grammy
The renowned DJ who's real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo walked away with the best dance/electronic album award at the ceremony held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa and fans across the globe in congratulating Dj Black Coffee on his Grammy win.
The renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, walked away with the best dance/electronic album award at the ceremony held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
Earlier on Monday, Ramaphosa took to social media thanking Maphumulo for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world.
The department's spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said Black Coffee was the most awarded DJ on the continent.
"Black Coffee has made us extremely proud. It's the first time a South African artist has won an award in this particular category, and we are honoured that he has represented us as a nation so well. The competition was stiff, and he showed the world that indeed South Africa and Africa are world leaders in arts and culture."
South Africa has represented itself well on the global stage.Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 4, 2022
Congratulations to Trevor Noah and Black Coffee for their achievements.
SA can go toe to toe with anyone in the world. A powerful lesson that where you start is not where you finish. You can dream and achieve. pic.twitter.com/3oO5itBi41
EFF Congratulates Nkosinathi Black Coffee Maphumulo For Winning His First Grammy Award pic.twitter.com/7uTzFGEih3Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 4, 2022
Congratulations to Black Coffee for being awarded the Best Dance/Electronic Music award for his album Subconsciously at last nights #GRAMMYs. Thank you for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world. pic.twitter.com/QK80iveLbMCyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 4, 2022