Arts and culture minister joins chorus congratulating DJ Black Coffee's Grammy

The renowned DJ who's real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo walked away with the best dance/electronic album award at the ceremony held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has joined President Cyril Ramaphosa and fans across the globe in congratulating Dj Black Coffee on his Grammy win.

The renowned DJ, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, walked away with the best dance/electronic album award at the ceremony held in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Earlier on Monday, Ramaphosa took to social media thanking Maphumulo for flying the flag and inspiring a new generation of talent to take over the world.

The department's spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo said Black Coffee was the most awarded DJ on the continent.

"Black Coffee has made us extremely proud. It's the first time a South African artist has won an award in this particular category, and we are honoured that he has represented us as a nation so well. The competition was stiff, and he showed the world that indeed South Africa and Africa are world leaders in arts and culture."