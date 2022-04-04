ANC questions WC premier's bid to boost Madikizela to higher level job

This is after Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo sanctioned the special advisor appointment at level 3 and not level 4 as was applied for by Premier Alan Winde.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC is still asking why the Western Cape premier applied to appoint Bonginkosi Madikizela to a higher job level.

This is after Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo sanctioned the special advisor appointment at level 3 and not level 4 as was applied for by Premier Alan Winde.

Madikizela resigned as Transport MEC and DA Western Cape leader in April last year following claims that he had lied about his qualifications.

The ANC said a level 4 post last year had an entry-level salary of more than R2 million while level 3 paid just over R1.7 million per annum.

The party's Cameron Dugmore believed Winde knew he should never have asked for the higher level appointment.

"Premier Winde was, in fact, in breach of his own code of ethics when he applied to Minister Dlodlo to have former MEC appointed at level 4."

He said Madikizela did not qualify for the top bracket as the criteria included international experience, and they still wanted Winde to explain his decision to a provincial legislature standing committee.

The premier's office said it accepted the minister's advice and added that no appointment had been made yet.