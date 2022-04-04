ANC Mpumalanga head Ndlovu assures premier her job is safe

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipani was once a contender for the position of provincial chair but her campaign failed to gain traction.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipani can rest assured that her post is safe until her term as premier draws to an end.

Ndlovu said his province would not use his new appointment to make changes in the provincial government.

She was elected into the provincial executive committee alongside the likes of former communications minister Dina Pule and former Deputy President of the ANC Youth League Desmond Moela.

Ndlovu said the ANC had established a good working relationship with the premier and would continue to maintain it.

“Unlike a situation whereby you go to [the] original conference, after original conference because you emerge as the chairperson of the ANC you want to become a district mayor. No, it will not happen here in Mpumalanga, we are going to work with the premier, we support the premier,” said Ndlovu.