Ahead of Easter, Numsa rejects claim that bus sector wage demands 'unaffordable'

JOHANNESBURG - As many prepare to travel over the Easter break, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it rejects claims by the employer association that workers’ wage demands in the bus passenger sector are unaffordable.

There’s just over a week left before the union can give a two-day strike notice which if it goes ahead may foil travel plans for commuters who rely on the service.

The employer associations have been in talks with unions at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council since the beginning of the year.

However, the council issued a certificate of non-resolution after the talks were deadlocked.

Companies that stand to be directly affected include Autopax, Pucto, Grey Hound and Golden Arrow among a list of others.

"We gave them ample opportunity to take us into their confidence and disclose exactly how much they are receiving from the government in the form of subsidies every year but they refuse to disclose, yet they claim that the subsidy is not enough to sustain the operations," said Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi Majola.

"They also claim that they cannot afford our demands. Unfortunately, we have no reasons to believe these claims are true because these employers are not transparent," said Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi Majola.