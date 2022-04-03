Waiting time for special needs pupils cut from 7 years to 18 months, says Lesufi

The department said the lack of facilities and teachers for special needs pupils was dire.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department has cut the waiting time for children with special needs to secure space in schools from seven years to 18 months.

Lesufi was speaking at a World Autism Awareness Month event at a Johannesburg school.

He said more needed to be done to support learners with special needs.