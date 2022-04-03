Three children killed during heavy thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal

In the south of the province, a 10-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were swept away while trying to cross a river on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Three children have died in heavy thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal.

In another tragedy in the same region, a child died after a structure collapsed in a home during strong winds and rain.

Local disaster management teams have been dispatched to provide support to the affected families.

Emergency officials have urged residents to exercise extreme caution as the province continues to experience inclement weather conditions.

Residents affected have been advised to contact their local ward representatives for support.