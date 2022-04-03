Ramaphosa says ANC's Mpumalanga conference set the golden standard

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at the party's conference on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Mpumalanga ANC Elective Conference has set the bar for the congress movement's golden standard.

The party elected a provincial committee on Saturday - where Mandla Ndlovu was chosen as the head of the committee.

Ramaphosa congratulated organisers and participants of the conference for a peaceful process.

The president said ANC structures will be holding more conferences.

"Now this is the year of conferences in the congress movement. There are many of our structures that are going to be holding conferences. Many formations of the congress movement are going to be going to conferences and in holding their conferences I said I would call the gold standard of what should be regarded as a successful conference".

Ramaphosa said the golden standard entails a peaceful process.

"The golden standard to me must be a conference that has successful outcomes. A conference that is violence-free and a conference where the has been no manipulation, no corruption. No funny things happening. That golden standard dictates that such conferences must adhere to the revolutionary discipline and uphold the finest traditions of our congress movement and strictly adhere to the principles and the ANC and its constitution".

Ramaphosa said the ANC in Mpumalanga has achieved exactly that.

"Comrades I'm proud to say that you have met the congress movement's golden standard by the holding of this conference. So well done to you all comrades you have set the bar quite high".

The president said the leadership in the province is coming into their positions at a critical time for both the province and the country.

"Our foremost task as the African National Congress comrades is to be at the forefront of improving the lives of our people to be at the forefront of our economic reconstruction and recovery process by reducing unemployment, by eliminating poverty and hunger. And increasing investment and growth in our country".