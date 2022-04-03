Ramaphosa congratulates newly elected ANC provincial leadership in Mpumalanga

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the closing address at the 3-day elective conference in Emalahleni on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the newly elected provincial leadership of the party in Mpumalanga- as he warns leaders against being consumed in squabbles over power and access to resources.

He delivered the closing address at the 3-day elective conference in Emalahleni on Sunday afternoon.

Over 700 delegates voted for Mandla Ndlovu and his allies as the Province’s top 5.

Ndlovu once again threw his weight behind Ramaphosa calling on him to respond positively when branches ask him to return for a second term.

Ramaphosa also warned members against putting their own interests ahead of the party.

"We must rid ourselves of self-serving individuals who want an ANC that serves their interests. The ANC must always come first and individual interests must come second or last".