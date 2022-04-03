Johannesburg Emergency Services on high alert following severe weather warnings

A woman has been rescued after she ran into trouble while trying to cross the Jukskei river.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services is on high alert - following warnings of severe weather.

"From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services we continue to monitor all seven regions of the City, especially our low-lying areas which is our informal settlements to make sure that if any incidents which might occur in we are able to respond as quickly as possible we also have our swift water rescue on high alert," said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Meanwhile, 3 children have died in Southern KwaZulu -Natal - which has been pummelled by heavy rain and strong winds.