Joburg's City Power makes ‘progress’ but calls for patience in restoring supply

City Power says it has made progress since the utility hit a snag when an underground pipe burst.

Parts of the Johannesburg city centre have been left fumbling around in the dark for days.

An underground fire broke out in a tunnel housing power cables causing extensive damage.

City Power said technicians had been on-site to make up for time lost on Saturday.

The power utility said while electricity had been restored to most areas affected by the fire, some were still cut off.

City Power has appealed for patience while repaired damaged cables.