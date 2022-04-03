Home Affairs services back online, department announces extended operating hours
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Ministry says services at its offices have been restored countrywide.
The department's systems have been offline since Friday morning.
The department said this was because of a cable breakage that connects to the State Information Technology Agency.
Ministry spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department would extend operating hours to assist those affected.