Home Affairs services back online, department announces extended operating hours

The Home Affairs Ministry says services at its offices have been restored countrywide.

FILE: Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Ministry says services at its offices have been restored countrywide.

The department's systems have been offline since Friday morning.

The department said this was because of a cable breakage that connects to the State Information Technology Agency.

Ministry spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department would extend operating hours to assist those affected.

