Cele acknowledges slow police response to criminals in villages around Mahikeng

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has acknowledged the slow response by the police when dealing with drug dealers and criminals in villages around Mahikeng in the North West.

He said, therefore, the police have responded by organising a campaign to deal with this once and for all.

Residents about complained the drug and crime problem in the area - during a Presidential Imbizo about three weeks ago - claiming the police have been ignoring what is going on there.

"The Minister has also called for a diagnostic report on the Mahikeng precinct from the Civil Secretariat for Police Service, he has instructed the Secritraite that plays an oversight role in the resourcing of the police service to report back to the Ministry within two weeks of the capacity of the Mahikeng police station and its ability to service the community," said Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.