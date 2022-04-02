Tshwane motorists warned to brace for road closures due to sinkholes

The City of Tshwane has warned motorists and residents to brace themselves for road closures due to developing sinkholes in the metro.

The city plans to temporarily close Kruger Avenue in Lyttleton Manor from Monday to investigate a two-metre-deep sinkhole.

It's understood the swallow hole is expanding towards an existing sinkhole on the opposite lane and causing the ground to be unstable.

"The city is compelled to close the road for safety purposes and to allow for physical assessments and geological investigation to determine the best method of repair,” said city spokesperson Selby Bokaba.