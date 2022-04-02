Ramaphosa says court action into July unrest will ‘clarify what transpired’

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the courts should be able to provide clarity on what really transpired in Phoenix in Durban in July last year in which 36 people died.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the courts should be able to provide clarity on what really transpired in Phoenix in Durban in July last year in which 36 people died.

Ramaphosa was giving testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) hearing probing the July unrest on Friday and said government regretted what had happened.

ALSO READ:

- Ramaphosa: Those behind July unrest took advantage of society's vulnerabilities

- July unrest was an attack on our democracy and economy, Ramaphosa tells SAHRC

- Cyril Ramaphosa admits government was 'ill-prepared' to deal with July unrest

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously told the inquiry that investigations showed that 30 of those who were killed were shot, two were burnt to death and one was stabbed.

Ramaphosa hoped the courts would find some answers to the tragedy.

"That was one of the most undesirable aspects of it because it resulted in a number of people dying. I suppose the courts are going to find precisely what happened in this regard."

Ramaphosa reiterated that the violence that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and later in Gauteng was the result of a plot to bring the country to its knees.

The president was the last witness at the SAHRC hearing that saw ministers, premiers and civils society give oral evidence.

The SAHRC will now compile and make recommendations available at a later stage.