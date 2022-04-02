Police offer reward for information on suspect who robbed Esther Mahlangu

Artist Esther Mahlangu was assaulted during the robbery at her Siyabuswa home last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga are offering a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can help their investigation into a robbery in which renowned artist Esther Mahlangu was attacked.

Detectives have yet to make a breakthrough - with the suspect still at large.

The suspect made off with cash and Mahlangu's firearm.

"We request anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the robbed items as well as the conviction of the suspect to come forward," said the police's Selvy Mohlala.