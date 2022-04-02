Mandla Ndlovu elected ANC Mpumalanga chairperson

He effectively takes over from David Mabuza who left the province in 2017 when he was elected as the ANC’s deputy president.

MPUMALANGA - The ANC in Mpumalanga has elected Mandla Ndlovu as the party's provincial chairperson.

Out of 718 votes, Ndlovu secured 440 while his contender Lucky Ndinisa managed to get 278 votes.

Ndlovu’s slate took all top five positions with murder-accused Mandla Msibi also being elected provincial treasurer.

Msibi did not attend the gathering.

He stepped aside from the party last year over murder charges he faces.