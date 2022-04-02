Madikizela-Mandela’s family and friends hold wreath-laying ceremony

Family members and friends of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela are marking the anniversary of her passing with a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.

Mam' Winnie, as she was affectionately known, died exactly four years ago at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness.

Gauteng Education MEC and the Deputy Chairperson of the ANC in the province, Panyaza Lesufi was among those who attended the ceremony.

Lesufi said Madikizela-Mandela should be remembered as a selfless struggle icon who stood for social justice and equality for all.